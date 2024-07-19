Complete renovation of Pudu Mandapam in six months: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple authorities to complete the renovation of Pudu Mandapam near the temple in six months.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar took into account the submissions made by the authorities that steps were being taken to renovate Pudu Mandapam.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai, who sought a direction to authorities to renovate and inaugurate Pudu Mandapam by considering the report submitted by Archaeologist C. Santhalingam.

The petitioner said that Pudu Mandapam was built by King Thirumalai Nayak. Initially it was used as a venue for annual festivals of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. There were around 300 shops inside Pudu Mandapam. In order to develop the place into a heritage site, the officials decided to evict the shops.

The eviction of shops in Pudu Mandapam was first considered in 2010 as the functioning of the shops on the premises led to defacement of sculptures and granite pillars. Subsequently, it was decided by the officials to relocate the shops to Kunnathur Chathiram. In 2021, the shops were shifted from Pudu Mandapam to the renovated Kunnathur Chathiram, he said.

Under these circumstances, Mr. Santhalingam gave a detailed report to authorities mentioning the special features of Pudu Mandapam. It was suggested to have a museum and a library on the premises of Pudu Mandapam.

Appropriate steps should be taken to inaugurate Pudu Mandapam for the benefit of the public and the tourists who can access Pudu Mandapam as part of the Heritage Tourism, the petitioner said.

