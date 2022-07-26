‘Complete drinking water project by August 10’

Estimates Committee tells TWAD Board officials

TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee, which reviewed the progress of ongoing development works being executed in Tirunelveli district, has instructed TWAD Board officials to complete the Ariyanayagipuram Combined Drinking Water Scheme by August 10 while expressing its displeasure over the delay in commissioning the scheme.

Chairing a review meeting held here on Tuesday after visiting a few ongoing development projects, chairman T.R.B. Raja said the committee, which had received complaints, took strong exception to the inordinate delay in completing the drinking water scheme, which would bring sufficient drinking water from Ariyanayagipuram check-dam to Tirunelveli Corporation and instructed the TWAD Board, the executing agency, to complete the work by August 10.

He was not unhappy with the quantum of industrial investments realised in the 22-year-old Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone all these years though it was the ‘dream project’ of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who laid foundation for this project in the first quarter of 2001 before losing power to the AIADMK in the Assembly polls held in May.

“With a handful of small companies, the Nanguneri SEZ is almost lifeless now… We’re planning to involve SIDCO for starting industrial units in this complex to ensure job generation for locals,” he said.

On the delay in the completion of Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar linking project, which has pushed up the project cost from Rs. 369 crore to Rs. 872 crore, the Mannaargudi MLA said the hard rocks in Ponnaakudi area, where the flood carrier channel had to be dug across the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari four-lane national highway, was hampering the digging of the channel.

Before completing the canal, which would actually carry 3,500 cusecs of water, temporary arrangements would be made by inserting huge pipes across the road so that the surplus water of the Tamirabharnai could be taken to the dry regions even before the actual commissioning of the scheme.

When asked about slowdown of rail over bridge work near Maharaja Nagar ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’, he said the officials had been instructed to complete it before April 2023.

He said that the potters had been allowed to take soil for their work and the stone quarries, which had violated the quarrying norms, could start functioning again after paying the fine slapped by the district administration following the recently conducted survey.

Mr. Raja said the committee was not satisfied with the progress in the Smart City projects and the execution of drinking water schemes in the district.

The committee members visited the much-delayed Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar linking project, the incomplete rail over bridge at Maharaja Nagar in Palayamkottai, renovation of VOC Stadium and ‘Maedai’ Police Station, both being given facelift under the Smart City Project.

They interacted with farmers at the office of Joint Commissioner of Agriculture to understand their grievances and took a look at the horticultural crops and agro inputs exhibited there.

Collector V. Vishnu, Assembly Secretary Srinivasan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and the members of the Estimates Committee participated in the review meeting.