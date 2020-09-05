Complete disciplinary proceedings: HC

Madurai

05 September 2020 20:29 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to complete the disciplinary proceedings initiated against a policeman, after a trial court had acquitted him from criminal charges in a corruption case, by giving him a reasonable opportunity.

It was hearing a petition filed by R. Suresh Kumar who joined service as Sub-Inspector in 1996. He was suspended after a criminal case was initiated against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After the trial court acquitted him in 2017, he sent a representation to the State to reinstate him in service. However, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him. He challenged the same before the court. The State submitted that the Police Standing Order states that, ordinarily the department would not proceed against an employee acquitted by a criminal court. But it was not mandatory that in every such case an employee would be permitted to go free without being subjected to disciplinary proceedings. The charge against the petitioner was grave in nature, it was submitted.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking cognisance of the submission, Justice R. Suresh Kumar directed the disciplinary proceedings be conducted by giving a reasonable opportunity to the petitioner and the same be completed within a reasonable time frame.