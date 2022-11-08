Complete construction of overbridge: PIL plea 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 08, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to complete the construction of an overbridge at the Ramanathapuram to Keelakarai road, near the railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram district who sought the completion of the overbridge.

The railway crossing located near the railway station on the Ramanathapuram to Keelakarai road was located in the main part of the city and close to a National Highway. There was traffic congestion whenever the railway gates were closed for trains to cross.

There was a demand for the construction of an overbridge. In 2018, the State government announced the overbridge project near the Ramanathapuram railway station at a length of 675.56 metres and a width of 11 metres with an estimate of ₹ 23.89 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation stone was laid and was expected to be completed in two years. However, it has not been completed. People have been affected as a result, he said. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to complete the construction of the overbridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app