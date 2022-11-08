Complete construction of overbridge: PIL plea 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to complete the construction of an overbridge at the Ramanathapuram to Keelakarai road, near the railway station.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram district who sought the completion of the overbridge.

The railway crossing located near the railway station on the Ramanathapuram to Keelakarai road was located in the main part of the city and close to a National Highway. There was traffic congestion whenever the railway gates were closed for trains to cross.

There was a demand for the construction of an overbridge. In 2018, the State government announced the overbridge project near the Ramanathapuram railway station at a length of 675.56 metres and a width of 11 metres with an estimate of ₹ 23.89 crore.

The foundation stone was laid and was expected to be completed in two years. However, it has not been completed. People have been affected as a result, he said. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to complete the construction of the overbridge.