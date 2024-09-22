Complete Asuvama Nathi dam project, say Usilampatti farmers

Farmers of Usilampatti region in Madurai district have demanded the State government to carry out the remaining construction works of Asuvama Nathi (river) dam which was started in 2006 to benefit about 100 villages.

The dam was planned to bring water from streams flowing from Western Ghats near Andipatti region in Theni district to benefit villages in the southern part of Usilampatti area, said farmers.

M.P. Raman, president, Vaigai-Tirumangalam Main Canal Water Users Farmer Association, said the project was started in 2006 spending several crores following the farmers’ 50-year-long protest to provide them a water source to practise farming on their lands.

As the Vaigai water did not reach their lands, they were solely dependent on rain. So, to improve their livelihoods, they demanded for directing water originating from the nearby Western Ghats to their villages through a storage reservoir system, he said.

“Heeding to their demand, after acquiring several acres of land, the project was started and reached about 60%, but due to change in governments and various other reasons, the work was stopped midway,” he said.

Mr. Raman said the government should restart the construction work by allocating sufficient funds as the project would improve a large number of people.

