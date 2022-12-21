Complaints related to UGD mount during grievances redressal meet in Madurai

December 21, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Complaints relating to underground drainage systems, either absent or faulty, kept mounting at the grievances redressal meet held at Zone I of Madurai Corporation on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki.

Over 20 residents of Ganapathy Nagar Residents Welfare Association petitioned the panel demanding for tar roads and laying of UGD lines.

Association president G. Annamalai said that majority of the residents have suffered a fall one time or the other. “The approved plots might have been farm lands earlier and as a result the soil becomes slushy even during slight shower. The homes are inundated and the carriageways disappears making it difficult for the residents, hence we want a UGD system and proper stormwater drain,” he said.

R. Uma Maheshwari, a resident of Meenakshi Nagar noted that commuters, especially children find it extremely difficult to use the muddy roads. “It becomes increasingly risky during rainy season and we are left to suffer,” she said. The same was petitioned for by a few residents of Kosakulam.

Lack of streetlights was another common issue put forth by most residents.

Residents of Ganapathy Nagar in ward 10 said that they have been petitioning since 2019 for streetlights and tar roads, and lamented that it still remains a dream for them.

The situation is not different in Balaji Nagar in Mangalkudi as R. Ethiraj, president, Balaji Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said that it has been more than six years they have been petitioning for the same issues. “Lack of sewage drains and drinking water supply is a major issue in our area,” he noted.

The desilting of storm water drain passing via Mullai Nagar in ward 16 to Indra Nagar in ward 25 is being resisted by the DMK Councillor of ward 25 and its residents, alleged members of Bibikulam-Mullai Nagar. Its president C. Jayabal said that since the drain was clogged, water stagnation has been an issue for the past year and sought the Corporation to sort it out.

Chairperson S. Vasuki told The Hindu that 75% of laying UGD including giving pipeline connections to houses have been completed. “Funds have been allotted to start work on the remaining areas,” she said.

She added that 95% of the petitions submitted in the past three grievances redressal meetings, related to name transfer and property tax, have been redressed.