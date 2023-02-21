Complaints on faulty UGD mount at grievance day meeting in Madurai

February 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Complaints on faulty underground drainage (UGD) systems across Central Zone III of Madurai Corporation accumulated during the weekly grievance redressal meeting held here on Tuesday.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Deputy Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahman, Zonal Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi chaired the meeting.

V. Saravanan, 52, charged that a particular spot along Pechiamman Padithurai Road in ward 51 has become home to dumps of construction debris which must be removed. “Further, the sewage water from the silted UGD on the western limits of Tamil Sangam Road in ward 55 has been overflowing on the road, causing inconvenience. The residents are forced to live amidst unhygienic conditions,” he said.

K. Sethuraman, a resident of Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram Street in ward 70, petitioned on similar lines. “The UGD is clogged so badly that even if the Corporation workers desilt, it clogs back in less than 30 minutes. The sewage overflows and stagnates on the bumpy road. This has been the case for the past five years,” he said, submitting a petition signed by 105 residents from the area demanding proper action.

Residents of Sembaruthi Cross Street in ward 68 charged that the clogged drains result in sewage water entering homes and mixing with drinking water pipelines, putting the health of over 100 families at risk.

K. Balasubmanian of Chokkalingam Nagar in ward 69 also petitioned for desilting of manhole. Many petitioned for laying of tar roads which were left out in the recent road-laying packages.

A group of women residing in Mill Colony near New Jail Road in ward 56 petitioned the Mayor to remove encroachments on the street leading to their houses. U. Tamilarasi charged that a few people rear hens, cows and dogs for commercial purposes and encroach on both sides of the road, making it extremely unhygienic to reside.

“Despite having petitioned the City Health Officer about it, no action was taken,” they said.

Apart from residents, Councillors also had their share of grievances to air. DMK Councillor of ward 67 D.C. Naganathan charged that the burial ground in Virattipathu lacks basic amenities, He petitioned for laying a paver block road on 10 narrow streets in Virattipathu to ensure safe commuting. He also demanded the Corporation to remove encroachments on the 40-feet road in HMS Colony.

DMK Councillor of ward 59 A. Mahalakshmi submitted a bunch of petitions, one of which was to remove the widely grown water hyacinth in the Kiruthumal channel flowing near S.S. Colony.