Complaints of water-logging pour in as rain lashes Thoothukudi city

October 29, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
Rainwater stagnates on a road in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Rainwater stagnates on a road in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The widespread rainfall in Thoothukudi city and parts of suburban areas during the last 24 hours evoked a mixed reaction from the public on Sunday.

While residents faced hardships due to water-logging in their localities, farmers hoped the rain would continue and help increase the storage levels in water bodies. There were also complaints of water-logging in a few saltpans in the district.

The rainfall in Kayalpattinam, Kayathar, Muthiahpuram, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi city and other areas brought in much-needed relief to the residents.

Corporation officials on Sunday said they were attending to the complaints from the public. An engineering wing team had been engaged for pumping out rainwater from low-lying areas. Wherever, there was inundation, they were attending to it.

Kayalpattinam recorded 20 mm rainfall, Kayathar 17, Thoothukudi 6, Srivaikundam 3, Tiruchendur 8, Sattankulam 4 and Kulasekarapattinam 6 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

