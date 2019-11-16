Complaints of stray dog menace on the rise

MADURAI

With the inclusion of 28 wards under the Madurai Corporation in 2011 and the rising complaints of stray dog menace across, experts say there is a need to increase the number of Animal Birth Control (ABC) shelters in the city.

According to a census of 2015, there are around 47,000 stray dogs in the city. However, there are only two ABC shelters in the city — one at Sellur and the other at Vellaikkal.

A. Palanichamy, a resident of Chokkikulam, says that he has stopped walking on the streets in the early mornings in fear of attack from stray dogs.

“Riding back home in the dark after completion of work has become traumatic. One night, I fell off my two-wheeler after a pack of dogs started chasing my vehicle,” he says.

Data from Corporation reveals that there is an increase in complaints to the civic body’s helpline on stray dog menace. “A large number of complaints is from the areas that were annexed to the Corporation in 2011, especially from Anaiyur and Tiruppalai,” says the official.

According to officials from the Government Rajaji Hospital, a total of 26,090 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the year, after suffering dog bite.

M. Natarajan, Head of the Department of General Medicine, GRH, says that over the years, the death due to rabies is on the decline. “Currently, we see about six rabies-related deaths each year,” he says.

To maintain the trend of declining incidence of rabies, the process of sterilisation of dogs is essential. “The dogs also need to be vaccinated periodically to prevent the spread of rabies,” he adds.

A total of 3,164 dogs have been sterilised at the two ABC shelters up to October 2019.

There are currently four vehicles in each zone of the city to catch stray dogs. Three workers, along with a driver, are deployed in each zone to attend to complaints.

R. Jayakrishnan, the surgeon at the ABC shelter at Sellur, says that there are inadequate resources available for undertaking work at ABC shelters.

“Each shelter has provisions for accommodating only 15 dogs. A dog is kept in the shelter for five days for treatment. With the rising complaints about stray dogs, it becomes tough to handle the situation,” he says.

Animal rights activists complain that the two shelters are not maintained properly.

“It is highly condemnable to have a facility commissioned at Vellaikkal near the dump yard. How can sterilisation of dogs be possible with the presence of house flies near the facility,” asks V. Valliappan, Honorary Animal Welfare Officer, Animal Welfare Board of India.