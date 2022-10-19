Complaints of bad roads form the bulk of petitions at grievance redress meeting

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth receives petitions from residents at a grievance redressal meet at Anaiyur in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Complaints regarding bad condition of roads formed the bulk of petitions submitted at the grievance redress meeting held at Corporation Zone I office at Anaiyur on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth. Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki were present.

R. Ethiraj, 62, president of Balaji Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in Mangalakudi, said that as the roads were laid in a hurry ahead of the local body elections in February, they did not last even a month. “Balaji Nagar lacks even basic amenities such as tapped water and sewage drains,” he said.

A resident of G.R. Nagar, N. Pasupathi, 58, said, “Gravel roads here are so uneven that half the stretches on the 1st and 6th streets have stagnant rainwater, right till doorstep of houses.” The water has mixed with an overflowing septic tank leading to unbearable stench, he added.

Another resident said students are much affected as school vans refuse to enter the area. They also produced videos of the pathetic condition while complaining of the “arrogant and nonchalant attitude of contractors.

The petition submitted by R. Karuppaswamy, president of Surveyor Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, echoed the collective anguish of residents of Pandi Nagar, Senthil Kumaran Nagar and Sakthi Nagar who wanted better roads and functioning street lights.

G. Karmegam, member of Anaiyur Officers Town Residents’ Welfare Association, said: “Work on laying of underground drainage pipeline is going on endlessly, as a result of which 10 streets are deprived of motorable roads while five lack storm water drains,” he said.

Ceylon Colony Residents’ Welfare Association of Parasurampatti in K .Pudur called for erecting guardrails along a PWD channel between Moondrumavadi and Iyer Bungalow.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Mayor said 242 petitions were received at the public hearing chaired by Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy last week, in which the progress of development projects in the 21 wards of Zone I were reviewed through residents’ petitions. “Most of them were on UGD works, which would take a back seat until the end of northeast monsoon. Monsoon preparedness is the focus now,” she said.

Over 1,000 sand bags had been kept ready to plug breach in tank bunds, while demolishing of dilapidated buildings and cutting of old trees had been undertaken on a war footing. “We plan to have 10 employees alert in every ward to work round the clock to attend to emergencies. People can call helpline 84284 25000 to air their grievances,” she said.