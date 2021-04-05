Complaints of AIADMK cadres distributing tokens in Srivilliputtur

Srivilliputtur

Opposition parties have complained that AIADMK cadres were distributing tokens to voters in Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency promising them of various freebies after the victory of party candidate, E.M. Manraj in the Assembly election.

Communist Party of India former MP, Alagirisamy, told reporters that the ruling party cadres had promised to give them grocery, money, dhoti and sari.

“They are giving false promise that they would later give them the freebies. This is against the model code of conduct,” he said.

Stating that the issue has been taken up with the Returning Officer, District Election Officer (Virudhunagar) and Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Alagirisamy said that if the officials failed to act, the cadres of alliance parties would be forced to prevent the ruling party cadres from further distribution.