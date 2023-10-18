HamberMenu
Complaints of 275 petitioners resolved at City Police grievance redressal meet in Madurai

October 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan receives petitions during a grievance redressal meet held in Madurai on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan receives petitions during a grievance redressal meet held in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

About 275 petitioners were satisfied after their complaints were resolved at the grievance redressal meeting conducted by the city police at Justice Krishna Iyer Community Hall in Madurai on Wednesday.   

A total of 345 petitions regarding various matters like family issues, wordy quarrels, borrowing of money, among others were received by the Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan.  

Out of the 275 petitions resolved, 68 petitions pertained to family related issues, 59 petitions were on wordy quarrels, 77 on borrowing of money and 58 petitions related to various other issues. Three cases were registered on matters that were to be dealt with legally.  

Other petitions which were not resolved would be handled by the particular police stations. Mr. Loganathan while speaking to the The Hindu, said, “Such mega camps help people reach out to the police effortlessly.” 

“Since we deal most of the issues with both the petitioner and the counter petitioner on board along with the area wise police officials, it is easy for us to solve the issue instantly,” he added.  

“In rare cases, when the issues are not resolved then a complaint is registered,” he added.  

In one such case where the issue was resolved, the petitioner had sought the officials to help him get ₹2.15 lakh he had lent to one of his acquaintances, a year apo. During the meet, the borrower was made to write a cheque of ₹2.15 lakh to the petitioner.

