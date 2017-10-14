Complaints fly in dengue eradication inspection

Residents complained about blocked drains, rainwater stagnation, overflowing drainage channels and inaction by conservancy workers when Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department, who was here to monitor the dengue-control operations, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar visited K. Pudur and Virattipathu as part of dengue eradication inspection on Friday.

Inspection was carried out at Sandhana Mariamman Koil, Ramavarma Nagar, Karpagam Nagar and Mariamman Koil Street in Zone 1 and Irulandi Thevar Colony and Virattipathu Channel in Zone 2 of Madurai Corporation.

C. Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Irulandi Thevar Colony, said that garbage was cleaned only once in five days and dengue breeding checkers visited her house only a day prior to the monitoring committee’s visit. Mr. Yadav told The Hindu that rural areas were cleaner than the ones under the Corporation. However, he said that suitable action was being taken by the district administration to bring dengue cases under control. He said that focus would be on roadside garbage and eateries.

Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said that there were currently 525 dengue breeding checkers in the city. A total of 200 would be added to ensure effective checking. A nodal officer would be deputed in each ward and the checkers would report to him, he said.

So far, a fine of ₹2 lakh was collected from residents for failing to keep their areas and houses clean. “We had earlier created awareness of dengue eradication and educated the public,” he said. Zones 1 and 2 are heavily populated areas and have 2,532 and 3,176 streets respectively.

The public wondered if the number of checkers was enough to cover all these streets.