Complaint over death of woman after taking COVID vaccine prompts post-mortem

07 September 2021 22:38 IST

Rajapalayam

The family members of a 56-year-old woman M. Dhanalakshmi of Solapuram, who died on Tuesday reportedly after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a camp held here on Monday, alleged medical negligence. A post-mortem was done on her body post the complaint, and the findings are awaited.

They charged that the medical officers had not checked her health condition before giving her the jab.

The woman had taken the vaccine around 11.30 a.m. at the camp and had complained of uneasiness upon reaching home. Later, a doctor who checked her had advised her to go to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam from where she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

However, she was taken to a private hospital in Madurai. “She was taken back home against medical advice,” a senior health official said. He added that around 13,000 persons were administered the vaccine in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

However, following a complaint from the family members, post-mortem was done at the GH in Rajapalayam. “It looks like a mere coincidence. However, we will wait for the post-mortem report,” the official added.