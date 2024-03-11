Complaint lodged against finance firm for ‘defrauding’ workers, depositors

March 11, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Over a score of employees of Sneha Multi-State Cooperative House Building Society on Monday submitted a petition with Madurai City Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, alleging that they were not paid the security deposits and the fixed deposits which they had made with the company.

The employees said they were asked to make a security deposit of ₹2 lakh for getting employment. Besides, they had collected various types of deposits like recurring deposit, daily deposit, savings bank account, premium savings and fixed deposits from customers on the promise of higher returns.

The chairman, Vijay, and the vice-chairman, Santhini, collected the security deposits from the employees since 2020 and renewed them after two years. They also claimed that the society had bought lands in Dindigul district and was planning to make good profit by selling plots and farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the society had failed to repay the deposits since December 2023. Besides, the chairman and vice-chairman absconded and the society’s Madurai head office at K.K. Nagar was left locked for several days, one of the former employees, P. Pandijothi, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.