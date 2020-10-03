Complaint against sand smuggler

Alleging that some police officers connived with a sand smuggler, a transwoman complained to the Revenue Divisional Officer here on Saturday.
Accompanied by former MLA Balabharathi of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Democratic Women Association functionaries, the transwoman, Samantha, told reporters that she was a resident of Muthamizh Nagar in Dindigul. Her neighbour was indulging in sand smuggling and the police were informed about the illegal act. Angered over this, the neighbour had poisoned the dogs belonging to the transwoman.
Showing some of the video clips, a delegation led by Ms. Balabharathi, demanded registration of cases against the sand smuggler and sought action against the police officers in the Taluk Police Station as they harassed the transwoman. The RDO assured to look into the complaint.
