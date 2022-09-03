Complaint against architect, engineer for cheating head constable

Special Correspondent
September 03, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman head constable has lodged a complaint against an architect, field engineer and a construction supervisor of cheating her by violating the conditions of constructing a house in Soolakkarai here.

The Soolakkarai police have booked the architect, J. Kousalya Priyadarshini (27) and Kannan (38), both from Tirunelveli and Raghavan (36) of M. Reddiyapatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the complainant, K. Santhi Dhanapal of Police Quarters in Kooraikundu, who is the head constable with Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department, had approached a private construction company for constructing a house.

However, when the company sought ₹36 lakh for house and additional money for compound wall, she did not engage the company for construction, but only got the plan for the house.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Subsequently, Kousalya Priyadarshini, who was the architect for the company personally approached Santhi's son and promised to take up the construction along with the compound wall for ₹33.24 lakh.

However, after entering into an agreement and having paid the money through cheques in 19 instalments, the trio had cheated her by not using the construction materials as per the conditions of the agreement.

Based on a direction from a Judicial Magistrate Court, the Soolakkarai police have registered a case of forgery and cheating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app