Complaint against architect, engineer for cheating head constable

A woman head constable has lodged a complaint against an architect, field engineer and a construction supervisor of cheating her by violating the conditions of constructing a house in Soolakkarai here.

The Soolakkarai police have booked the architect, J. Kousalya Priyadarshini (27) and Kannan (38), both from Tirunelveli and Raghavan (36) of M. Reddiyapatti.

The police said that the complainant, K. Santhi Dhanapal of Police Quarters in Kooraikundu, who is the head constable with Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department, had approached a private construction company for constructing a house.

However, when the company sought ₹36 lakh for house and additional money for compound wall, she did not engage the company for construction, but only got the plan for the house.

Subsequently, Kousalya Priyadarshini, who was the architect for the company personally approached Santhi's son and promised to take up the construction along with the compound wall for ₹33.24 lakh.

However, after entering into an agreement and having paid the money through cheques in 19 instalments, the trio had cheated her by not using the construction materials as per the conditions of the agreement.

Based on a direction from a Judicial Magistrate Court, the Soolakkarai police have registered a case of forgery and cheating.