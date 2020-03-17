Competitive exam coaching launched in hostel

If you study for at least two hours a day, it will make a positive impact, Collector T. G. Vinay told inmates of Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel in Chokkikulam on Monday.

After inaugurating coaching for competitive examinations at the hostel housing about 300 college students, he said professionals would take classes for examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and banks.

“With six months of effort, any student can crack a competitive exam. Take time to understand your area of interest and then prepare,” he said.

“Examiners do not look for subject knowledge alone but the candidates’ general knowledge, comprehension skills and English. Not only students doing final year of undergraduation but anyone who is interested can make use of free resources provided by Ambedkar Kalvi Velai Vaippu Maiyam,” he said.

Member of Madurai District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) S. Malaichamy and Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiaraja spoke.