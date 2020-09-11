Competitions for school students ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Gandhi Memorial Museum and Government Museum, Madurai, are jointly organising competitions for students from Classes 6 to 12 in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
According to a press release from the museum, drawing and essay writing competitions will be held for students. For students from Classes 6 to 9, the topics for drawing competition are peace or religious harmony. For students from Classes 10 to 12, the topics for drawing competition are ‘Sarvodaya’ or sovereign rights.
For students from Classes 6 to 9, the topics for essay writing competition are ‘Interesting life events in Mahatma Gandhi’s life’ or ‘Principles and philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi.’ For students from Classes 10 to 12, the topics for essay writing competition are ‘Social thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi’ or ‘Gandhian principles and natural lifestyle.’
The student’s name, school’s name and their contact number must be mentioned. Students can either submit their essays and drawings directly at the museum or send it to the museum through post. Students will be allowed to submit their entries till 5 p.m. on September 21.
The winners will be given prizes at Gandhi Memorial Museum on October 2 by following all safety precautions, the release added.
