Competitions for differently abled children held at book fair

March 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Disabled children exhibiting their skills at the Porunai Book Fair in Palayamkottai on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The ongoing ‘Porunai Book Fair’, which attracts huge crowd everyday, has provided ample space for the differently abled children to showcase their talents in the competitions and win prizes.

As many as 40 differently abled children participated in the competitions on Friday. The visually challenged children were given articles published in Braille books. While the visually challenged children read the Braille articles in the book fair, a student wrote on a paper what she was reading.

“This competition was organised for the visually challenged children. The best article will get the prize,” said the organizers.

A drawing competition was also conducted for the hearing impaired children from Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, where they were asked to draw the portrait of a leader of their choice.

Later, in the function held in the evening, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi participated.

