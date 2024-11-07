ADVERTISEMENT

Competition on Marabu Kavithai to be held

Published - November 07, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Karisal literary festival to be held in Sivakasi on Dec 14, 15

The Hindu Bureau

The second Karisal Literary Festival 2024 would be held on December 14 and 15 in Sivakasi. As part of the Karisal literary festival, being organised by Virudhunagar district administration, a State-level competition on ‘marabu kavithai’ (traditional poem) would be held, said Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan in a statement.

People from Tamil Nadu can participate in the competition.

Interested persons can send their ‘marabu kavithai’ to vnrkarisaltp2024@gmail.com. The font should be in Bamini Unicode.

The content of the poem should not be have derogatory comments on politics, community, religion and race. Similarly, the competitors should avoid personal criticim in the content and language.

A panel of judges would select the best works and the first prize would carry a cash award of ₹10,000. The second and third prizes would be ₹ 7,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Five other poems would get an incentive of ₹2,000.

