 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Competition on Marabu Kavithai to be held

Karisal literary festival to be held in Sivakasi on Dec 14, 15

Published - November 07, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The second Karisal Literary Festival 2024 would be held on December 14 and 15 in Sivakasi. As part of the Karisal literary festival, being organised by Virudhunagar district administration, a State-level competition on ‘marabu kavithai’ (traditional poem) would be held, said Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan in a statement.

People from Tamil Nadu can participate in the competition.

Interested persons can send their ‘marabu kavithai’ to vnrkarisaltp2024@gmail.com. The font should be in Bamini Unicode.

The content of the poem should not be have derogatory comments on politics, community, religion and race. Similarly, the competitors should avoid personal criticim in the content and language.

A panel of judges would select the best works and the first prize would carry a cash award of ₹10,000. The second and third prizes would be ₹ 7,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Five other poems would get an incentive of ₹2,000.

Published - November 07, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.