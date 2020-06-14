Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G. Baskaran presented cheques to the kith and kin of victims of road accidents in the district.
The State government sanctioned ₹1 lakh as compensation. Similarly, those who suffered injuries received ₹50,000. On Saturday, 27 persons received ₹1 lakh each from the Minister and six others got ₹50,000 each.
Collector J. Jayakanthan said motorists should obey traffic rules and help prevent road accidents. Also, loss of life cannot be compensated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.