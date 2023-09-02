Compensation sought for dried palmyrah trees in Tenkasi

September 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TENKASI

Tamil Nadu Government should give compensation to palmyrah farmers, who have lost their trees to the drought prevailing in the district, the palmyrah climbers have appealed.

In a petition submitted to District Collector Durai. Ravichandran on Friday on behalf of the palmyrah farmers, Lourdhu Nadar of Agarakkattu said the palmyrah trees across the district were withering gradually due to the drought-like situation following successive monsoon failure. Even 60-year-old drought-resistant palmyrah trees had dried completely to herald the ‘worst-ever drought’ in the district.

“If a palmyrah seed is laid today, it will start yielding ‘pathaneer’ only after 20 years and hence, the loss suffered by the palmyrah climbers, who are getting revenue from the trees only for four months a year, is huge. Considering their pathetic situation and the loss, the Tamil Nadu Government should give compensation of ₹25,000 per withered tree since they have lost their livelihood. Moreover, the government should also declare Tenkasi district drought-hit,” Mr. Lourdhu said.