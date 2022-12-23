Compensation provided to girl student, High Court told

December 23, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking note of the fact that compensation was paid to the family of a Class XI girl student from Dindigul district who had sustained injuries after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school building, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed the petition seeking compensation. A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar was informed by authorities that the school management had paid ₹3.30 lakh towards medical expenses as well as a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the girl. It was also submitted that the school would take care of the educational expenses of the girl for Class XI and Class XII. Considering the fact that the parents of the girl student had not approached the court and the present petition was filed as a public interest litigation petition by advocate P. Rathinam of Madurai, the court disposed of the petition.

