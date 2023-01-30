Compensation, insurance benefits sought for withered crops

January 30, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Carrying withered crop in their hands, a group of farmers from Perilovanpatti submitted petition during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The affected farmers said the rain-fed crop raised on 950 hectares around Perilovanpatti had withered as the northeast monsoon belied. There was no water in the waterbodies to quench the thirst of even the cattle.

Besides giving crop loss compensation after visiting the affected fields of Perilovanpatti, steps should be taken to disburse insurance benefits as the farmers had insured their crops, the petitioners said.

After staging a demonstration, members of TANGEDCO Central Organisation submitted a petition seeking disbursal of salary to the casual workers before the 7 th day of every month and give a day’s leave with salary on national holidays and festivals.

Employees’ Provident Fund contribution should be deducted from the salary of the workers, they said.

Protesting the establishment of micro compost yard near the residential area of Authoor’s ward 3, a group of people from the town submitted a petition. They said the steps being taken by the Authoor town panchayat to create the micro compost yard would badly affect the health of the residents. Hence, it should be banned permanently, they said.

Residents of Muniyasamy Temple Street in Muthaiahpuram along with the members of All India Democratic Women’s Association, submitted a petition against the ongoing installation of mobile phone signal transmission tower in their densely populated area.

Members of Pawn Brokers’ Association submitted a petition seeking action against the organised groups making fake ornaments to be pledged for availing hefty loans.

“When we checked the quality of the pledged ornaments, we could not detect it. As the borrowers did not repay the loan for several months, we checked the pledged jewels with hi-tech equipment and found it to be fake. Subsequently, we asked them to settle the loan and get their pledged ornaments back. Immediately, they, fearing police action, settled the loan and took the ornaments back. Since this organised crime is going on for the past several months, due action should be taken against them through the police,” they said.