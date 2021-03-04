Compensation: HC summons Collector

Madurai

04 March 2021 22:06 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday summoned Tirunelveli Collector to appear before the court on March 12, after an order of the court to disperse compensation amount for land acquired for a road project was not complied with.

Justice V. Parthiban summoned the Collector in a contempt petition filed by 76-year-old S. Gopalakrishnan of Tirunelveli. The petitioner said that the court passed the order in 2019 but he was yet to get the relief. He said that in 2012, the Tirunelveli Corporation, in order to avoid traffic congestion, acquired lands to lay a road between S.N High Road and Arunagiri theatre via Parvathi theatre in Tirunelveli.

For the purpose of laying the road, an extent of 6,375 square feet of the petitioner’s property was acquired, but no compensation was paid despite the representations sent in this regard, he said.

The petitioner said that despite the court order, the authorities did not comply with the directions and he was made to run from pillar to post. Now that he was under a financial crisis, he needed the amount to take care of his family, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.