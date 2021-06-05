Compensation handed over to victims of anti-Sterlite protest

Thoothukudi

05 June 2021 19:44 IST

M. K. Kanimozhi, Member of Parliament, on Saturday handed over compensation of ₹1 lakh each to 93 persons who were affected in the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22, 2018.

As the protest ended with police firing following arson and attack on public properties by a group of people, Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission that was constituted to probe the police firing in the agitation recommended to the government to give compensation to the affected. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Government announced that ₹1 lakh each would be given to the 93 people and ₹2 lakh to the family of the victim who died even as he was in Palayamkottai Central Prison after being arrested in connection with another case.

In the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj and Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Ms. Kanimozhi handed over the compensation to the affected.

She also launched the planting of trees under Miyawaki method in Thoothukudi. This project is being jointly funded by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and VOC Port Trust.

In Kovilpatti Government Hospital, Ms. Kanimozhi formally commissioned the oxygen generators, sponsored by Loyal Textile Mills in the presence of Ministers. Interestingly, Kovilpatti MLA and former minister Kadambur C. Raju of AIADMK also participated in the event.

As the State Government had announced that statue of writer Ki. Rajanarayanan would be installed in Kovilpatti, Ms. Kanimozhi inspected a few spots for this purpose.