Compensation given

Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, on Monday distributed compensation to the kin of the deceased and to the workers injured in the Friday’s fire accident at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks unit at Achchankulam.
Accompanied by Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, and Sattur MLA, M.S.R. Rajavarman, the Minister distributed cheques for ₹3 lakh each to legal heirs of 17 workers (out of 20) from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
Similarly, he gave away ₹ 1 lakh each to 19 workers who were injured in the accident.
District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer, Kasi Selvi, were among those who were present.
