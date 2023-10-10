Compensation for drowned fishermen families sought

October 10, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The fishermen of Colachel have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to give due compensation to the families of three fishermen who drowned in the sea after their boat capsized on September 25.

When 16 fishermen from Colachel had gone for fishing in the mechanised boat of Arockiam on September 25, the boat capsized as they were fishing off Manapappad coast in Thoothukudi district. While 13 fishermen were rescued immediately by the fishermen fishing in the nearby areas, fishermen Anto, Arockiam and Pious went missing.

After the body of Pious was retrieved a couple of days after the mishap, the badly decomposed body of Anto was fished out by divers of Indian Navy on Monday from the capsized boat.

Meanwhile, a decayed body washed ashore at Naduththurai near Rameswaram on Monday evening and the relatives of Arockiam rushed to the spot on getting information about the body. After the relatives identified the body as Arockiam, the post-mortem was conducted there.

When the funeral of Anto was conducted at Colachel on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, former minister Pon. Radhakrishnan and others paid last respects.