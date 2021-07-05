Compensate mother of injured boy, HC directs State

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of a boy who sustained serious injuries due to explosion of crackers that were illegally strewn in and around the place where he and his friends were playing in Uppathur, Virudhunagar district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Jeyarani, the mother of Pandithurai who sustained serious injuries in 2018 while he was playing with his friends. With her son having sustained over 50 % burn injuries, she sought compensation from the State. The woman said that she was working at a private mill. Her income was meagre and she was unable to meet medical expenses.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the court could take judicial notice of the fact that frequent explosions from illegal firecracker units were taking place in Virudhunagar district. On such occasions, the government paid some compensation to the family of the deceased and the injured. It was not clear as to whether such cases were taken to its logical end.

There was always excitement when such incidents happen and ultimately everybody forgets about it till the next incident takes place. “In the present case, it is brought to the notice of this court that the boy is virtually in a vegetative state and unless plastic surgery is performed, it will be a horrifying sight for the parent to keep watching a child with burn injuries all over the body”, the judge said.

The court took note of the fact that the Collector and the Tahsildar recommended the payment of compensation from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. However it was rejected by the Chief Secretary on the ground that the claim would not strictly fall within the parameters.

In the considered view of the court, the petitioner’s son is almost half dead and he was lying in a vegetative state. He was being taken care of by the parent. Therefore, the court has to give an expanded meaning for the purpose behind granting compensation from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The petitioner was very poor and she will not be able to sustain the medical treatment, unless the government comes to her rescue, the judge said.