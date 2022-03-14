Compassionate appointment cannot be made if father opted for VRS, says HC

Taking into account the fact that a petitioner’s father had retired from service under voluntary retirement scheme, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed the benefit of the compassionate appointment scheme could not be extended to the petitioner.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Balamurugan. He said his father was working as a driver in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. Due to some health issues, his father took medical leave and later sought an alternative post. Subsequently, his father opted for retirement under the voluntary retirement scheme and the same was accepted by the Corporation and all benefits were settled. Even now his father was under treatment, the petitioner said.

The counsel representing the petitioner said that since the petitioner’s father had opted for voluntary retirement based on his medical condition, the petitioner was eligible for compassionate appointment.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that voluntary retirement was a scheme, which can be opted by the employee concerned for the purpose of relieving from service prematurely with all pensionary and other terminal benefits.

Medical invalidation was entirely different. The department would refer the employee to the Medical Board to ascertain the fitness of the employee and thereafter would pass orders on medical grounds.

If an employee was relieved from service on the basis of medical invalidation by the competent authority, then the compassionate appointment scheme could be applied, but not otherwise, the judge observed

The judge observed that if an employee, even on medical grounds, submitted an application for voluntary retirement, then it is to be construed as he retired from service and received all the retirement and other terminal benefits, including pension.

This being the scope of compassionate appointment, the petitioner’s father admittedly had retired from service under voluntary retirement scheme, based on his application. Therefore, the benefit of compassionate appointment cannot be extended to the petitioner, the judge said and dismissed the petition.