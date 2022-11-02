Commuters call for removal of fine sand from roads ahead of northeast monsoon

Sand accumulated on the road near South Gate in Madurai, posing a threat to vehicle users. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The slight showers have kicked up dust on the roads managed by Madurai Corporation in city limits that have been largely neglected by authorities, much to the annoyance of vehicle users and residents.

“We face a torrid time commuting near Kal Palam Road where sand has accumulated on either side,” said K. Saranya, a college student. She had suffered multiple falls in the recent past, she added.

The problem is pronounced on several arterial roads, including Palam Station Road, Tirupparankundram Road, Alagarkoil Road, Dr. Thangaraj Salai and Kamarajar Salai, and many streets such as Vakkil New Street and Thirumukkulam North Street in Tallakulam, where removal of the fine sand has been forsaken.

“Two-wheeler riders are the worst-affected. So many people have skidded near junctions and street corners. It is high time that the authorities pulled up their socks,” said K. Mariappan, a differently abled online food delivery employee.

P. Sivaneswari, another delivery employee, said, “I spend a considerable amount of time on the roads, and there is a constant fear of developing respiratory diseases because of the excessive dust on roads.”

Though Madurai Corporation employs men and machines to remove sand, more often it is an unfinished work, which leaves small mounds of sand on many arterial roads.

M. Mani of South Gate who recently took to Twitter to highlight the issue said dust would inevitably rest on the food prepared on roadside stalls. The authorities should take clear sand at least before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, T. Abdul, an avid cyclist, said dust shrank the carriageway considerably. “Already many roads have been ridden with potholes, and dust around medians, barricades and roundabouts makes commuting much more difficult, especially for bicycle riders who are pushed to the sides,” he said.

Albert Victor Bridge, Mayor Muthu Bridge, P.T.R. Bridge and the rail-over bridge at Sellur are no exception to this situation.

City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar said there were three sand sweepers available to carry out sweeping duty for the entire city. Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said two more sand sweepers would be purchased through funds from the Central Finance Commission soon.

“Veli Streets, Kamarajar Salai and Avaniyapuram Road have been marked for extensive sand sweeping in coordination with the Highways Department. Desilting storm water drains and sweeping sand off the roads will be carried out simultaneously to make roads better,” he said.