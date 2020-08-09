A great struggle to get community certificates

Social workers, who conducted a study in tribal hamlets in Kodaikanal, Vedasandur and Palani and other places, have found that many students could not get community certificates, said Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam state president C J Rajan here on Sunday.
The study in villages in Kodaikanal taluk including Savarikaadu, Karuvelam and other hamlets revealed that 546 applicants including 208 students had not received the certificates. Some people said that they had been visiting the offices concerned since last September. Officials, who used to deny the certificates under the pretext of some administrative or technical reasons, now blame it on the pandemic. So, students could not pursue education in government run ITI as they would not be eligible for hostel accommodation without the community certificates.
Schools in most of the tribal villages had classes up to fifth standard only with a single teacher. The plight of tribals in Palani, Oddanchatram and other pockets was worse, the team said. The students were missing online classes too with no power supply to their dwellings at Karuvelampatti and Gandhi Nagar. Women too could not benefit from TAHDCO or get loans.
Tribals accounted for 5 % of the population in the State as per the last census. The government should consider their demands and issue community certificates, Mr. Rajan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath