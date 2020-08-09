A great struggle to get community certificates

Social workers, who conducted a study in tribal hamlets in Kodaikanal, Vedasandur and Palani and other places, have found that many students could not get community certificates, said Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam state president C J Rajan here on Sunday.

The study in villages in Kodaikanal taluk including Savarikaadu, Karuvelam and other hamlets revealed that 546 applicants including 208 students had not received the certificates. Some people said that they had been visiting the offices concerned since last September. Officials, who used to deny the certificates under the pretext of some administrative or technical reasons, now blame it on the pandemic. So, students could not pursue education in government run ITI as they would not be eligible for hostel accommodation without the community certificates.

Schools in most of the tribal villages had classes up to fifth standard only with a single teacher. The plight of tribals in Palani, Oddanchatram and other pockets was worse, the team said. The students were missing online classes too with no power supply to their dwellings at Karuvelampatti and Gandhi Nagar. Women too could not benefit from TAHDCO or get loans.

Tribals accounted for 5 % of the population in the State as per the last census. The government should consider their demands and issue community certificates, Mr. Rajan said.