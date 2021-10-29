‘Community swaraj empowers people’

MADURAI

The five-day, 10th edition of Madurai Symposium-2021, organised on the theme ‘Community swaraj’ by DHAN Foundation had its global closing in the city on Friday.

NABARD Chief general manager T.Venkatakrishna, in his address, said that community swaraj was the way to sustainable development which empowered the community to combat development issues. While briefing on various schemes and activities of NABARD, he said that it was at the doorstep of rural communities and provided grant and credit support for their livelihood and development.

The Madurai Symposium had hosted 50 events such as workshops, seminars and conventions related to community swaraj. The symposium passed 92 resolutions on various sectors such as water, community banking, coastal development, agriculture, sanitation, etc.

Social scientist and development journalist Amit Mitra, in his address, reiterated the need for holistic development of community to make it sustainable through good health, education and proper entitlements. He said that the DHAN provided new opportunities for the people to learn and organise their lifestyle in a systematic manner.

DHAN Foundation executive director M P Vasimalai called for meticulous action in transforming the resolutions into reality. He suggested on wrapping up of the symposium proceedings with multilingual publications so as to make everyone understand the theme. Dhan’s A.Gurunathan proposed the vote of thanks.