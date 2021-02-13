Community certificates given to 29 tribal applicants

Dindigul

13 February 2021 18:43 IST

The district administration gave community certificates to 29 Kaatu Nayakan applicants here on Saturday.

From the time the district was bifurcated from Madurai, people from Kaatu Nayakan and Malai Vedan community were struggling to get community certificates from the authorities. Many children could not get benefits from the government with regard to education and other welfare assistance due to lack of the certificates.

The CPI (M) and the Tribal People’s Welfare Association took sustained efforts for this. The association president Dillibabu even submitted complaints with the State Human Rights Commission against the Revenue Divisional Officers in Dindigul and Palani.

The government ordered collection of applications after enumeration was completed but officials had dilly-dallied under some pretext or the other, the CPI (M) functionaries alleged and finally, the RDO gave away the certificates to 29 Kaatu Nayakan members today, though it was a government holiday.

The CPI (M) thanked the administration and urged them to issue Kaatu Nayakan certificates to the remaining applicants without any delay. According to the officials, out of 100 applications from Kaatu Nayakan, 54 have got the certificates, while 108 Malai Vedan applications were still pending, they added.