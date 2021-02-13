Community certificates given to 29 tribal applicants

The district administration gave community certificates to 29 Kaatu Nayakan applicants here on Saturday.
From the time the district was bifurcated from Madurai, people from Kaatu Nayakan and Malai Vedan community were struggling to get community certificates from the authorities. Many children could not get benefits from the government with regard to education and other welfare assistance due to lack of the certificates.
The CPI (M) and the Tribal People’s Welfare Association took sustained efforts for this. The association president Dillibabu even submitted complaints with the State Human Rights Commission against the Revenue Divisional Officers in Dindigul and Palani.
The government ordered collection of applications after enumeration was completed but officials had dilly-dallied under some pretext or the other, the CPI (M) functionaries alleged and finally, the RDO gave away the certificates to 29 Kaatu Nayakan members today, though it was a government holiday.
The CPI (M) thanked the administration and urged them to issue Kaatu Nayakan certificates to the remaining applicants without any delay. According to the officials, out of 100 applications from Kaatu Nayakan, 54 have got the certificates, while 108 Malai Vedan applications were still pending, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath