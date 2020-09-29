Community based digital platform for marginalised children

The Centre for Education Development Action and Research (CEDAR), a NGO, has launched a community based digital platform for the benefit of children belonging to the marginalised communities.
The aim is to address the issue of digital divide. A strategy has been worked out to establish cost effective ‘Community Based Digital Platforms’ that can provide access to online education to the children.
The digital platforms will function from CEDAR’s own Children’s Resource Centres or from the community halls. The technology adopted enables mobility of the platform and the children will have e- classrooms and online access on a staggered time table. In the first phase, CEDAR proposes to reach out to nearly 750 marginalised children, the NGO said in a press statement.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath