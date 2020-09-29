Community based digital platform for marginalised children

The Centre for Education Development Action and Research (CEDAR), a NGO, has launched a community based digital platform for the benefit of children belonging to the marginalised communities.

The aim is to address the issue of digital divide. A strategy has been worked out to establish cost effective ‘Community Based Digital Platforms’ that can provide access to online education to the children.

The digital platforms will function from CEDAR’s own Children’s Resource Centres or from the community halls. The technology adopted enables mobility of the platform and the children will have e- classrooms and online access on a staggered time table. In the first phase, CEDAR proposes to reach out to nearly 750 marginalised children, the NGO said in a press statement.