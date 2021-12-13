Communist leader Ramakrishnan no more

N. Ramakrishnan

Madurai

13 December 2021 22:53 IST

Veteran Communist leader and writer N. Ramakrishnan died in Madurai on Sunday. He was 81.

He is the younger brother of Communist Party of India (Marxist) stalwart N. Sankaraiah. Ramakrishnan’s affiliation with the Communist Party of India when he joined as a sub-editor in its mouthpiece Janasakthi in 1960.

He later joined the CPI(M) and served at the Delhi office for 15 years and was among the important functionaries who launched the publication Theekathir in 1963. He was also the treasurer of the party Parliamentary office.

Later, upon returning to Madurai, he again got involved with Theekathir. He has authored 76 books and translated over 25 books into Tamil and has extensively written about the Communist party in Tamil Nadu.

CPI(M) State secretary K Balakrishnan and other leaders, including M.N.S. Venkataraman, A. Lasar, Madhukoor Ramalingam and K. Balabharathi, were among those who paid their last respects to Ramakrishnan.