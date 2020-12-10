Communication in Hindi sent inadvertently, Centre tells HC

‘This has become a perennial problem; it should not be repeated’

The Centre has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday that the reply in Hindi by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to a query raised by Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan was unintentional and the English version of the communication was not sent inadvertently.

The court was also informed that the same mistake was repeated again. It was submitted that the MP had received an invite in Hindi to the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building. It was only after Mr. Venkatesan raised objection again, a communication was sent in English, after two days.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that this had become a perennial problem. Though it has been submitted that this has happened inadvertently, it should not be repeated again, the judges said and directed the Centre to file a further counter affidavit on December 18.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Mr. Venkatesan who represents the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Upset over the reply that he received in Hindi to a query on why there were no examination centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the recruitment of CRPF Para Medical Staff, he sought the communication in English.

Mr. Venkatesan had pointed out that as per Section 3 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, English language should be used in communications between the Union and the State that has not adopted Hindi. He said since Tamil Nadu followed a two-language policy- Tamil and English, English should be the link language between the Centre and the State.

Apart from seeking an English version of the communication, he sought a direction to restrain the Centre from addressing any communication between the Centre and the State in Hindi. He pointed out that the Centre was following a practice of sending replies only in Hindi to MPs from Tamil Nadu.