Communal harmony human chain formed

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 21:04 IST

Members of various political parties participating in a social harmony human chain in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

TIRUNELVELI

Functionaries of various political parties formed a communal harmony human chain here on Tuesday.

After the Left parties, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi had announced that their cadre would form human chains across the State on October 11 for communal harmony, the party functionaries organised a human chain in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

 In the human chain organised near Palayamkottai bus stand, cadre and office-bearers of Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, SDPI and a few more parties participated.

 In Thoothukudi, the communal harmony human chain was formed near Corporation Office in which the office-bearers and the cadre of the Congress, Left parties, MDMK, Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, VCK and a few more parties participated.

 Human chains were also formed in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

