Commotion in youth Congress meeting; office-bearers fight in the presence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

November 26, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The district youth congress committee meeting witnessed commotion for some time after some participants openly raised objections in the presence of Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram over the missing photos of TNCC president K. S. Alagiri in the posters pasted in the town here on Saturday.

Even as the MP was addressing the members on the need for the youth Congress to be pro-active at the grassroots level, some of the cadre were engaged in accusing each others. They objected to the missing of photos of the TNCC chief, senior functionary KR Ramasami and others in the posters.

In an apparent reference to the former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, they also accused that the Congress would see growth in Sivaganga district only when it was freed from one family. Immediately, the supporters of Mr Chidambaram raised their voice and commotion prevailed in the premises.

After some seniors intervened, Mr Karti in his address said that the youth Congress claimed that it had seven lakh members in TN. If this data was genuine, the Congress has a bright chance of governing the State on its own soon. Similarly, the data revealing that there were 12,000 members in Sivaganga district also needs to be checked. Inflated figures would not help the party grow in real terms and hence he underlined the need for reaching out to the people by addressing their issues in a visible manner.

TN Youth Congress president Lenin Prasad, MLA Mangudi and among others also participated.

