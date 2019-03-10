Commotion in Congress meet

Thoothukudi

A commotion broke out during a meeting to discuss preparations ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kanniyakumari, presided over by the AICC Secretary-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Sanjay Dutt, here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Mr. Dutt reportedly told the gathering that the party functionaries should ensure a large turnout from the district to make the event a grand success. To ensure this, a large number of vehicles should be arranged from the district to ferry the party workers.

During the discussion, TNCC vice-president A.P.C.V Shanmugam pointed out issues in logistics and said that it may not be possible to ensure the numbers that were expected. Sources said that Mr. Dutt tried to interrupt him in a brusque manner, which angered Mr. Shanmugam’s supporters, leading to the commotion.

Later, addressing reporters, Mr. Dutt said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was praising the ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ability to protect the corrupt.

He said that Tamil Nadu had been neglected by the Centre over the last five years. “The Prime Minister has not met the victims of Cyclone Gaja,” he said.

He said that the DMK-Congress alliance stood with the people and asked to people to choose wisely during the election.