Madurai

Committee to shortlist names for VC post

The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to recommend names for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) near Dindigul, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Registrar-in-charge, GRI, G. Muralidharan said that H.C.S. Rathore, former Vice-Chancellor, Central University of South Bihar in Patna, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. The other members of the committee are Jatin Kumar Harjivandas Soni, former Vice-Chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Gandhinagar and V. Murugesan, former Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University in Chidambaram.

The committee will scrutinise the applications and recommend names to the Ministry of Education for appointment of Vice-Chancellor.


