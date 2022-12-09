Committee on Public Accounts lauds district administration for MGNREGS; faults previous AIADMK govt for revenue loss

December 09, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Accounts Committee led by its Chairman K. Selvaperunthagai inspect the fishing jetty being constructed at Mandapam on Friday. The Committee was accompanied by Collector Johny Tom Varghese. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Appreciating the Ramanathapuram district administration and Collector Johny Tom Varghese for taking up numerous welfare programmes to the people successfully including the MGNREGA Scheme, the Committee on Public Accounts faulted the previous government for ‘wasteful expenditure’ in the district by giving approval for a fishing jetty in 2021, after election was notified.

Speaking to reporters, committee Chairman K. Selvaperunthagai said that when the election schedule was notified, the then AIADMK government had “hurriedly” floated a tender, called for bidders and awarded the contract for construction of a jetty on February 2021. “We have decided to conduct a probe with the Secretary concerned in this regard in Chennai soon,” he said.

Similarly, the committee was baffled over the allotment of land for SIDCO at ₹22 crore in Ramanathapuram district. “This was executed at a lightning speed by the then government, it has come to light, which the government would examine”, he said and added that steps would be taken to minimise the loss incurred by the government.

The members appreciated the efforts of the district administration in encouraging progressive farmers to take up organic farming. The chillies grown from Ramanathapuram were being exported and this should be a motivation to others in Tamil Nadu. They also lauded the TN Forest department’s initiatives on turtle hatchery in Dhanushkodi.

Apart from the District Collector, IFS officer Bagan Jagdish Sudakar, Additional Collector K. J. Praveen Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training) V. S. Narayana Sharma, DRO Kamatchi Ganesan and secretariat officials from Chennai accompanied the committee members.

Local MLA absent

During the visit of the committee, local MLAs are part of the team irrespective of whether they were members in the panel or not. While Paramakudi MLA S. Murugesan and Tiruvadanai MLA RM Karumanickam were present, the DMK MLA from Ramanathapuram Muthuramalingam alias Kadarbatcha was absent.

When some scribes asked about his absence, the officials were tight-lipped and simply said they have no idea. Being the district secretary of the DMK, Mr Muthuramalingam’s absence also raised eyebrows within the party cadre.

