Committee formed to probe illegal sand mining along Gundar river

May 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MADURAI

The State informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a special committee has been constituted comprising Revenue and Police officials to probe the illegal sand mining taking place along Gundar river in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice L. Victoria Gowri sought a status report from the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case to June. The court was informed that the probe was underway.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Murugan of Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, an agriculturalist, who complained of indiscriminate illegal sand mining along Gundar river at Kadaladi and K. Veppankulam.

He complained that huge pits were being dug along the river using heavy machinery and sand was being mined indiscriminately. This resulted in depletion of groundwater and soil erosion.

Due to the decreasing groundwater level, farmers were unable to carry out agricultural activities. A representation was made to the authorities to take necessary action to stop the illegal sand mining. However, no action was taken, he said.

Considering the damage caused to the environment, steps should be taken to prevent the illegal activity and appropriate action should be taken against those involved, he said.