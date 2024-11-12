 />
Commissioner of Railway Safety to begin inspection of Pamban-Mandapam section on Wednesday

Published - November 12, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct a statutory inspection in Pamban – Mandapam section on Wednesday and Thursday.

The statutory Inspection of the New Pamban Bridge, including the new broad gauge track (single line) between Mandapam and Pamban halt stations would be taken up on Wednesday, a statement said.

The CRS would also review the functioning, locking and centering arrangements of the vertical lift girder span on the New Pamban Bridge.

On Thursday, he would conduct a high-speed trial run using a special train formation between Pamban and Mandapam railway stations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The users of railway lines between Pamban and Mandapam stations should avoid approaching the railway lines during the period of high-speed trial run, the statement added.

