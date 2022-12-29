ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Theni - Bodi railway line

December 29, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - MADURAI

A speed trial run with three coaches is to be conducted on the 15-km-stretch of Bodinaickanur and Theni at a speed of 120 kmph

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Abhai Kumar Rai, along with Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, inspecting the Theni - Bodinaickanur broad gauge railway line in Theni district on December 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, began the statutory inspection on Theni - Bodinaickanur new broad gauge railway line on Thursday.

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, Southern Railway Construction wing Chief Administrative Officer V. K. Gupta and Chief Engineer Ilampooranan, Mr. Rai began the inspection with motor trolley from Theni towards Bodinaickanur.

Later, a speed trial run with three coaches will be conducted on the 15-km-stretch of Bodinaickanur and Theni at a speed of 120 kmph. Public and residents in the vicinity of new broad gauge railway line are requested not to approach or cross the railway line during the high-speed trial run.

Related Topics

Madurai / railway

